Your home is typically the biggest purchase you'll make in your lifetime, and there's so much that comes into play.

Cost and taxes are two of the most significant factors in the decision-making process, as well as location.

We've all heard the stories in recent years of bidding wars, homes selling for above asking price, and properties being listed and sold before the end of the day.

I have a friend who sold her house within hours of putting it on the market!

According to the experts, the New Jersey housing market remains strong, however, it's not quite as hot as it was not that long ago.

Inventory just isn't as high as it was in recent years.

When you look at property values from 2018-2023, the Asbury Park Press analyzed home values at the Jersey Shore, revealing great news for residents of towns where property values have significantly gone up in recent years.

"Since 2018, the average residential property value in New Jersey grew by $48,952, according to data from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs," according to the article.

Here are the towns that the Asbury Park Press found to have the highest property value increase:

New Jersey Towns Where Property Values Have Gone Way Up

- Deal (Monmouth County) increased by $2.35 million, from $2.38 million in 2018 to $4.73 million in 2023.

- Loch Arbour (Monmouth County) increased by $1.67 million, from $1.21 million in 2018 to $2.88 million in 2023.

- Allenhurst (Monmouth County) increased by $1.14 million, from $1.82 million in 2018 to $2.95 million in 2023.

- Sea Girt (Monmouth County) increased by $930,295, from $1.91 million in 2018 to $2.84 million in 2023.

- Tavistock (Camden County) increased by $920,533, from $1.72 million in 2018 to $2.64 million in 2023.

- Spring Lake (Monmouth County) increased by $895,218, from $2.01 million in 2018 to $2.9 million in 2023.

Westfield (Union County) increased by $630,897, from $181,931 in 2018 to $812,827 in 2023.

Rumson (Monmouth County) increased by $539,003, from $1.39 million in 2018 to $1.93 million in 2023.

Interlaken (Monmouth County) increased by $498,651, from $657,809 in 2018 to $1.16 million in 2023.

Mountainside (Union County) increased by $461,884, from $163,735 in 2018 to $625,620 in 2023.

