The Priciest Grocery Chain In The Country Operates 26 Locations Across New Jersey
"No Spend, No Buy 2025" is a popular trend right now as people try to limit their purchases to only essential items.
When it comes to spending money, buying a new shirt for a night out with friends might be something you can cut, but grocery shopping is non-negotiable.
You have to buy food! And it's much cheaper than eating out, but how can you make the most of your money at the supermarket?
Well, there's one chain that's more expensive than the rest.
It's considered the priciest in the country, with 26 locations here in New Jersey.
I still get sticker shock every time I head to the grocery store.
Everything is so expensive! I'll stop in for just a few items, and somehow, I end up spending nearly $50.
Delish came up with a list of the "Most Overpriced Grocery Stores in America."
Can you guess what the most expensive store is?
The Most Expensive Grocery Store In The Country Has 26 New Jersey Locations
Founded in 1980, you can find this grocery store in towns throughout New Jersey, including:
- Cherry Hill
- Marlton
- Princeton
- Bridgewater
- Marlboro
- Metuchen
- Spring Lake
- Wall
- Morristown
- Clark
- Madison
- Middletown
- Vauxhall - Union
- Parsipanny
- West Orange
- Newark
- Montclair
- Wayne
- Jersey City
- Weehawken
- Ridgewood
- Paramus
- Edgewater
- Woodcliff Lake
- Closter
Whole Foods Is The Most Overpriced Grocery Store
The answer is Whole Foods.
The article talks about how many shoppers simply can't afford to shop there.
There’s a reason why Whole Foods is often referred to as “Whole Paycheck."
Several years ago it was bought out by Amazon, but still remains more expensive compared to others.
Another supermarket in New Jersey to make the list was Acme.
