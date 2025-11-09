New Jersey has a lot of pretty towns, but only one can be the prettiest, and a major website has decided which one it is.

Which Town Is The Prettiest In New Jersey?

The daunting task of naming the prettiest town in every state in America fell to the folks at Have Clothes Will Travel.

There are so many incredible towns in the country that deserve the honor for their state, and nowhere is that more true than in New Jersey.

So, which Garden State town gets the honor of rising to the top of the list, according to these experts?

The Experts' Choice For the Garden State's Prettiest Town

There are so many towns that could get the honor that I decided to show some love to the pretty New Jersey towns that weren't named the prettiest.

I think one of the most beautiful towns in New Jersey is Spring Lake in Monmouth County. Downtown is amazing, and the whole town is gorgeous.

There's also the gorgeous college town of Princeton, which is beautiful and famous. It's one of the nicest towns in the state.

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Towns

I want to give credit to one more beautiful New Jersey town before I reveal the experts' choice.

Let's show some love for the amazing town of Bay Head. It is adorable and beloved by tourists and locals alike.

Their choice for the prettiest town in New Jersey is the legendary Cape May. That is never a bad choice as a top town in the Garden State.

