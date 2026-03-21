You're driving along, and suddenly it feels like the bottom of your car just gave out.

You saw it up ahead and tried to avoid it, but unfortunately, you didn't swerve in time, and BOOM, you hit a giant pothole.

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We've all been there, especially driving in New Jersey this time of year.

Potholes can cause major damage to your car, or even worse, an accident.

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Potholes Lead To Costly Repairs And Risky Driving

Just the other day, I was driving, and there was almost a collision when the car in front of me swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a series of potholes.

It was a close call and highlights how dangerous potholes can be, but beyond the danger, they can also leave you dealing with expensive damage to your car.

Read More: New Jersey Spring Driving Tips: How To Avoid Hydroplaning In Rain

According to a recent AAA survey, the average cost of most pothole-related repairs is $406 and can be higher depending on the severity.

Tips For Handling Potholes Safely In New Jersey

AAA says it's important to check your tires to make sure they're properly inflated, look ahead for road hazards, and if a pothole can't be avoided, slow down but release the brakes and keep the steering wheel straight just before hitting the pothole to help minimize the damage.

If you spot a pothole, you can call 1-800-POTHOLE to report it.

The 10 commandments of surviving pothole season in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

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