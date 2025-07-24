There is one cozy, legendary, and quaint New Jersey town that experts say is right out of a postcard.

New Jersey Town Honored As Postcard Town

There are plenty of adorable towns all over the country that could be called adorable, charming, and fabulous, but when you say a town is right out of a postcard, it's taking it to another level.

Add to that the fact that this exclusive list consists of only 10 towns, and it makes the inclusion of one New Jersey town all the more special.

The folks who put the list of the 10 towns "right out of a postcard" are from She Budgets, and the list is very exclusive.

Some Of The Nicest Small Towns In America

This lone New Jersey town joins famous places like Key West, Florida, Charleston, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia, so this Garden State town is in good company.

Not only is this great New Jersey town on this list, it has been honored time and time again in various categories.

It's a legendary Jersey Shore town that is widely considered the first beach resort town in America.

Best Small Town In New Jersey

It has also managed to maintain its connection with its Victorian-era past, like very few towns have.

Combine all the great qualities about this town, and it adds up to being one of the top ten postcard towns in America.

Congratulations to New Jersey's beloved town of Cape May for one of the nicest honors it could get.

Visit our favorite postcard town soon.

