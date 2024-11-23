I'm all about people having the right to express themselves in virtually every way out there.

It's what makes America great.

Bumper stickers may be a fun way of showing who you are, what you believe in, or even a little bit of your humor, but they do not come without risks to you or your privacy.

They won't usually cause accidents directly, but slapping them on your vehicle can put you at risk in unexpected ways.

Local officials warn residents that displaying specific bumper stickers may put them in danger for several reasons.

Privacy

Stickers showing your child’s school, your partner’s hobbies, the number of relatives who served in the army, or even your political beliefs can overshare personal information that others could use against you.

Sadly, we are living in a divisive time.

Road Rage

A bumper sticker that you find humorous may not play the same way to another driver.

Others may find displays irritating, causing them to take aggressive action.

Reduced Resale Value

At the very least, "controversial" bumper stickers may lower the price of your vehicle.

Over time, these stickers will peel and damage the paint on your ride, lowering the trade-in value.

Listen, you do you. I'm just pointing out another way to look at bumper stickers that give out private information.

We often aren't even aware that the risk is even there. Be you, but be safe.

Local officials are asking you to reconsider these specific bumper stickers to ensure your and your family's safety on the road and at home.