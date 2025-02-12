This Popular Furniture Store Opening A ‘Plan & Order Point’ Store In New Jersey

This is a store I could get lost in for hours, with so many affordable pieces available to furnish any room in your home, but I've only been there a few times because both New Jersey locations are pretty far from where I live.

There are only 2 stores currently in New Jersey, located in Paramus and Elizabeth, but it's about to get a lot more convenient for those living in South Jersey.

Yes, you can still travel to the one in South Philly, which isn't too far away, but now they're bringing a "plan and order point" store right to South Jersey.

IKEA is Coming to South Jersey

Although the concept stores aren't as big as the typical IKEA size, the new store will allow customers to talk with staff to plan out purchases for delivery or scheduled pickups, according to reports.

"IKEA has introduced the new format to various locations in recent years. While traditional stores are massive, Cherry Hill's will take up around 1,900 square feet, making it one of the smaller establishments in the shopping center," according to Patch.com.

What's great is that you'll be able to shop online and pick up your order or return stuff right at this new location.

I always love everything I order from IKEA, though assembling everything is a whole different story.

It can take what feels like forever to put it together and certainly can test your patience when you see that pile of parts!

But when finally completed, it looks beautiful!

The Cherry Hill Mall does have an IKEA Kitchen Planning Pop-Up Shop, but this new location will not affect that store.

The Cherry Hill store is expected to open sometime this summer and will be located at the Ellisburg Shopping Center on Route 70.

