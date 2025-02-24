Opening Date Set For New Indoor Pickleball Club At The Jersey Shore
It's the game everyone talks about these days with more and more people joining in on the fun.
I joined an outdoor league this past summer.
Of course, I'm talking...pickleball!
I loved it, but when the weather turned colder, I had to put away my paddle.
I've been on the lookout for a good indoor court to keep the fun going.
I'm excited to hear an opening date has been set for a new indoor pickleball court at the Jersey Shore!
It's being called "North America’s fastest-growing indoor pickleball franchise" and will soon open at 205 Route 72 West in Manahawkin next month.
The Picklr Manahawkin-LBI is the company's first Jersey location, according to Patch.
“The outpouring of excitement and support since announcing our plans in August has been truly remarkable,” said Tom Neale, owner of the club and long-time homeowner in Surf City. “This overwhelming enthusiasm proves that players were craving a top-tier indoor pickleball experience. The Picklr isn’t just another place to play, it’s a pickleball community hub. With professional quality courts, first-class amenities, and an atmosphere designed for both serious and social players alike, it’s the ultimate destination for players of all levels.”
The Picklr Manahawkin-LBI Set To Open In March
The club's opening date is March 15th!
You can check out the open house from 11 am - 4 pm where they'll have open play for you to give it a try.
You're going to love it!
Get more information here.
