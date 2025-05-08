There’s something about spring in New Jersey that just makes you want to be outside. After months of gray skies and jackets, the air finally feels fresh again, and the idea of spending a Saturday indoors sounds like a crime. That’s where pick-your-own farms come in. They're one of the best ways to enjoy the season without overthinking it.

Spring is all about the early bloomers. Think super sweet strawberries that barely make it into the basket before you eat them.

There’s usually a short window for picking them; if you blink, you’ll miss it. That’s part of the fun, though. It feels like a little reward for paying attention to the season. Plus, there’s something therapeutic about being in the sun, plucking berries straight from the plant.

These farms aren’t just for hardcore gardeners or kids on school trips. It’s become kind of a weekend ritual for a lot of people. You show up in old sneakers, grab a basket, and head out to the fields. No phones, no rush. Just you, the breeze, and maybe the sound of bees doing their thing nearby.

And it’s not just strawberries. Some places kick off the season with things like asparagus or herbs, while others lean into flowers.

Tulip picking in the spring? Game changer. Rows and rows of color just begging to be brought home. And yes, it might feel like something your grandma would love, but once you’re out there, you kind of get it.

What makes these farms so great is the pace. It slows you down without making you feel lazy. You’re technically doing something. Gathering, choosing, walking.

Add in a cider donut or two (which, let’s be real, is half the reason you came in the first place), and it turns into one of those days that feels like summer is knocking on the door.

So, if you're looking for an easy way to welcome spring, visit the best pick-your-own farms in New Jersey.

This one feels like a hidden gem. It’s got that “farm that’s been here forever” feel. The apple orchard is the main event in the fall, but this is a prime picking destination for strawberries and flowers in the spring.

In mid-May, the strawberry fields open up, inviting guests to handpick juicy, ripe berries straight from the vine. In June, get ready to pick your own sour cherries.

This spot is especially great for families. They’ve got a big market, weekend food trucks, and a solid mix of pick-your-own options. Sure, there are berries and fruit picking in the spring, but you can also get started with tulips.

This may be your biggest option in New Jersey...literally. This farm is basically an amusement park for produce lovers. Depending on the season, you can pick everything from peaches to eggplants. Check out the schedule above.

Apples, strawberries, blueberries, you name it. They’ve even got wine tasting if you’re feeling fancy after your fruit haul.