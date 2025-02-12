Beware: Deceptive Phone Scammers Posing As New Jersey Law Enforcement

Another scam alert!

Scammers have become increasingly sophisticated, using convincing caller IDs that make their impersonations more believable than ever.

Sadly, it's getting harder for people to distinguish between legitimate calls and scams.

In this latest scam, fraudsters are claiming to be law enforcement from a local police department.

Here's what you need to know...

Phone scammers are pretending to be Cherry Hill police officers and are asking residents to pay fines over the phone, telling them they have active warrants, asking for donations, and telling them a family member has been arrested, Patch.com reports.

According to the article, when the scammers call it could display on your phone as the Cherry Hill Police Department or it looks like a call from their non-emergency number, which makes it very believable.

Do NOT give the caller any of your personal or financial information, and hang up right away.

Ways to Protect Yourself Patch.com provided some tips to protect yourself. - "If you get an unexpected or suspicious call, do not give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother's maiden names, passwords or other identifying information."

- "Use caution if you're immediately pressured for information."

- "If the caller says they represent a company or government agency, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book, or on the company's or government agency's website to verify the request. You will usually get a written statement in the mail before you get a phone call from a legitimate source requesting payment."

