Philly Vegan Restaurant Week: A Perfect Getaway For New Jersey Foodies

If you're up for a little adventure outside New Jersey, check out the deliciousness of Philly Vegan Restaurant Week going on now!

It's always fun to try a new spot where you're sure to find something you'll love, with so many different options, you can try various dishes on a prix fixe menu.

Many great restaurants are taking part in the big event showcasing their vegan menu items.

Organizers say, "Whether you’re a seasoned vegan or just curious, there’s something for everyone."

Philly Vegan Restuarant Week Participating Restaurants

Barra Rossa

Calliope

Cantina Los Caballitos

Casablanca

The Chilly Banana

Chestnut Hill Brewing

Fat Salmon

Front Street Cafe

Gass & Main

High Fidelity Bakery

The Melting Pot KOP

La Llamita Vegana

Nourish

P'unk Burger

Primary Plant Based @ Rowhouse

Sor Ynéz

Tattooed Mom

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

Triangle Tavern

Queen & Rook

According to NBC10 Philadelphia, "Event organizers say that a portion of the proceeds from PVRW will go directly to Philly Food Rescue, an organization that is on a mission to help fight food insecurity."

Philly Vegan Restaurant is going on now through Sunday, November 3rd.

Enjoy!

