Philly Vegan Restaurant Week: A Perfect Getaway For New Jersey Foodies
If you're up for a little adventure outside New Jersey, check out the deliciousness of Philly Vegan Restaurant Week going on now!
It's always fun to try a new spot where you're sure to find something you'll love, with so many different options, you can try various dishes on a prix fixe menu.
Many great restaurants are taking part in the big event showcasing their vegan menu items.
Organizers say, "Whether you’re a seasoned vegan or just curious, there’s something for everyone."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Philly Vegan Restaurant Week (@phillyveganrestaurantweek)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Philly Vegan Restaurant Week (@phillyveganrestaurantweek)
Read More: Family-Owned And Operated New Jersey Coffee Shop Named One Of The Best In The Country
Philly Vegan Restuarant Week Participating Restaurants
Primary Plant Based @ Rowhouse
According to NBC10 Philadelphia, "Event organizers say that a portion of the proceeds from PVRW will go directly to Philly Food Rescue, an organization that is on a mission to help fight food insecurity."
Philly Vegan Restaurant is going on now through Sunday, November 3rd.
Enjoy!
Best Restaurants in Asbury Park
This is one of the most celebrity visited restaurants in NJ
Gallery Credit: Judi Franco