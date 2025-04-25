The closure of this Monmouth County pharmacy is forcing residents to find a new place to transfer and fill their prescriptions, and time is running out.

With the closure occurring this week, they need a reliable alternative immediately.

Rite Aid is closing one of its pharmacies in Monmouth County.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Rite Aid has cited "poor store performance" as the reason for the upcoming closure.

But when you've been going the same place for years, it's a real pain to have to switch.

Rite Aid ranks as the #3 pharmacy, behind Walgreens and CVS, emerging from bankruptcy with fewer stores.

Walgreens has also closed several New Jersey locations in recent months, including the store in my town, which I used to go to all the time.

Now the building just sits empty.

The Asbury Park Press reports that the decision to shut down a Rite Aid location is not something the company takes "lightly."

"Demand for our products and services remains strong, and we continue to serve our customers with the same high-quality service they have come to expect from us," the company said.

"We believe we are taking the right approach to becoming more agile as we meet the health and wellness needs of customers in the communities we serve."

The Rite Aid pharmacy in Monmouth County is closing its doors for good this week.

Rite Aid said it will close its South Main Street pharmacy in Neptune on Wednesday, April 23rd.

