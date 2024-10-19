New Jersey PetSmart Stores Introduce Free Recycling Program

It's a new in-store recycling program at PetSmart locations throughout New Jersey where they're teaming up with Terracyle to help cut down on pet product waste.

The pet industry generates millions of pounds of waste in the United States each year, much of which is not accepted by curbside recycling programs, according to the report.

Get our free mobile app

As part of this new pilot program, you'll find recyclable bins in select New Jersey stores for you to drop off your empty pet food bags.

CANVA CANVA loading...

Joanne Dwyer, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Corporate Communications at PetSmart says, “We hear pet parents express their desire to reduce their pet’s impact on the planet. Through our partnership with TerraCycle, we are making it easier for pet parents to take small sustainable actions. Focused on recycling those products pet parents buy over and over again, we believe these small actions will add up to make a big impact.”

Read More: Could This Tiny Caterpillar Hold The Key To Unlocking New Jersey’s Winter Weather Forecast?

View this profile on Instagram PetSmart (@petsmart) • Instagram photos and videos

A large percentage of pet food bags are thrown away, however, the PetSmart recycling program, "tackles this problem by allowing consumers to collect and recycle their empty pet food, treat and litter bags, keeping them out of landfills and incinerators."

You can reach out to your local PetSmart to see if there's a recyclable bin in a store near you or to find the closest one.

16 Additional items You Can Now Recycle In Ocean Township Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto