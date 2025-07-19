Exciting news for New Jersey, as a new fast-casual dining chain eyes a major expansion project here in the Garden State, and we're just months away from the state's very first location opening in Monmouth County.

The first New Jersey spot will be near the Netflix Studios campus in Fort Monmouth, with an expected opening date of October 2025, with franchise deals in Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean counties.

Perkins Griddle & Go Announces 46 Units Sold in New Jersey

Those looking for a quick meal on the go can use the self-order kiosks, and if you have a little more time, you can dine in.

Perkins touts Griddle & Go as an “elevated café experience” designed to serve “delicious, high-quality meals at unbeatable prices.” The eatery’s dine-in and grab-and-go options will include breakfast, lunch, dinner and baked goods. Along with some of Perkins’ signature dishes, the menu will offer a new category of breakfast sandwiches as well as lighter fare, according to a recent press release.



Perkins still has four traditional restaurants in New Jersey in Colonia, East Brunswick, East Windsor, and Hazlet.

What To Expect From Perkins Griddle & Go In New Jersey

At Perkins Griddle & Go, you'll be able to enjoy all your Perkins favorites!

"From Griddle Greats and signature pies to iconic Mammoth Muffins – along with exciting new additions like breakfast sandwiches and avocado toast. We also believe in indulgence, offering a variety of famous bakery treats to brighten your day."

Can't wait!

