Nothing beats a family-friendly beach day at the Jersey Shore, and I’ve put together the perfect way to spend one.

This Is The Perfect Jersey Shore Summer Day

If you are bringing the family to the Jersey Shore for an amazing summer day, I think there is one place to go to make it perfect.

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A recent article at U.S. News listed its choices for the best family beach vacations in 2026, and included one New Jersey beach in its top 18. Cape May is amazing and deserves the honor, but my choice is awesome as well.

My choice for the perfect summer spot for a great family beach day or vacation is the legendaryJenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach, and here's why.

Best Reasons To Love Jenkinson's In Point Pleasant Beach

Jenkinson's in Point Pleasant Beach has a little bit of everything your family will love, and that is why it's my go-to place for summer fun.

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First, the beaches are gorgeous, clean, and picturesque. There is no better view than the one you'll get on the beach in Point Pleasant Beach.

Read More: Top New Jersey Beaches For 2026

And here's my favorite part of a summer day at Jenkinson's. The kids need a break from the beach? No problem. How about a stroll through the gorgeous, cool Aquarium? The whole family will fall in love with the Aquarium's residents.

Best Place In New Jersey To Take The Kids On The Rides

Or maybe the kids want to win one of those huge stuffed animals they've seen on the boardwalk. It's time for some of America's best boardwalk games.

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And the icing on the cake at Jenkinson's is the rides. There is no better sound than kids having the time of their lives on their favorite ride.

It's for these reasons, and many others, that my top choice for summer family fun at the Jersey Shore is Jenkinson's Beach, Boardwalk, and Aquarium in Point Pleasant Beach. Enjoy!

New Jersey's Top 10 Beach Towns Gallery Credit: Lou Russo