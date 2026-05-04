I have created the itinerary for a perfect summer day at the Jersey Shore for Summer 2026. Let's see if you agree.

The Perfect Summer Day At The Jersey Shore

I have lived at the Jersey Shore for a very long time, and I think I have a good plan that your whole family will enjoy.

There are hundreds of things to do at the Jersey Shore, but I think these are the can-not-miss choices.

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Here's the whole day in chronological order. It could be your itinerary for a great Jersey Shore summer day.

Your Itinerary For A Great Summer Day At The Jersey Shore

Let's start with breakfast. I want to send you to this amazing little cafe in Point Pleasant Boro called Castaway's Cafe & Grill.

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This place is adorable, the service is excellent, and the food is always amazing. It's in a marina environment near the Beaver Dam Creek. You won't be disappointed.

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After breakfast, head to any of the Brick beaches (1,2,3, or Winward). You'll avoid the mad crowds at the major beaches, and as long as the kids don't need big waves, they'll love it.

Great Ideas For A Day At The Jersey Shore

When you're done there, and it's time for lunch, head to Jenkinson's Boardwalk and have a slice at Joey Tomato's. The pizza is legendary boardwalk pizza, and you and the family will love it.

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After lunch, start the afternoon fun and bring the kids to one of my favorite aquariums right there on the boardwalk at Jenkinson's. They'll remember it their whole lives.

When you're done there, spend the rest of the day playing boardwalk games, taking the kids on the rides, and wrap it up at Martell's Tiki Bar.

To me, that's an outstanding summer day, and if you try it, I hope you love it as much as I do.

The 10 Best Beaches In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo