Check Your Pennies, New Jersey! Some Are Worth Thousands

It's time to discover if you have a hidden treasure in your piggy bank!

We've all heard the saying, "See a penny, pick it up, all day long you'll have good luck."

If you've been collecting pennies over the years, before you go and cash them in, now is a good time to take a look and see if any of them are worth big money—way more than just 1 cent.

Talk about good luck! That penny may bring you REALLY good luck!

Looking over each penny can be time-consuming, especially if you have a lot, but some are going for $75,000 so it may be worth your time.

An article in the Asbury Park Press inspired me to look through the handful of pennies I found in my purse. Unfortunately, none of mine are worth anything of value, but maybe you'll have better luck.

Certain pennies could be worth thousands of dollars, according to Heritage Auction.

Pennies Worth More Than 1 Cent

1.) 1969 S-Doubled Die Observe penny - It could be worth $35,000 - $75,000.

2.) 1992 Close AM penny - Worth between $2,000 - $3,000.

3.) 1999 Wide AM Reverse penny - Anywhere from $45 - $500.

4.) 1983 Double Die Reverse penny - You could get $75 to $200.

5.) 1972 Doubled Die Observe penny - It could be worth $100 - $500.

6.) 1995 Double Die Observe penny - You could get $45.

If the penny is in really good condition it could be worth even more!

Do a little research and find out if you have a rare gem and hopefully, your penny will turn into thousands of dollars for you!

