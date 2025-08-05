Top Hidden Beaches In New Jersey Promise A Peaceful Getaway

If you're looking for a more peaceful beach experience without all the noise and large crowds, two New Jersey beaches made the list of the Best Hidden Gems in America.

Get our free mobile app

It's fun and exciting to go where the action is, but sometimes it's nice to just relax and enjoy a little peace and quiet.

If that's more the vibe you're looking for, travel blog Frugal Flyer came out with a list of the most "under the radar" beaches, and you'll be happy to hear there are two in New Jersey!

Read More: The Top Beach in New Jersey for 2025? Voters Have Spoken

Here are the top 10 if you're looking to head out of state this summer:

1. Awahua Beach in Molokai, Hawaii

2. Pa’ako Cove in Makena, Hawaii

3. Gray’s Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii

4. Secret Beach in Brookings, Oregon

5. Shell Key Preserve in Tierra Verde, Florida

6. Red Sand Beach, or Kaihalulu Beach, on Maui, Hawaii

7. Wildcat Beach in Marin County, California

8. Carmel Meadows Beach in Carmel, California

9. Gray Whale Cove Beach in San Mateo County, California

10. Crystal Lake near Barton, Vermont

But if you're looking to stay in-state, here are the two beaches considered the most peaceful in New Jersey.

Two New Jersey Beaches Named Among America’s Best Hidden Gems

#27 - Sedge Island

The Asbury Park Press reports that it's "a unique and environmentally significant area located in Barnegat Bay, off Island Beach State Park, in New Jersey's only Marine Conservation Zone," so you can't just drive up to it.

#30 - Pearl Beach in Cape May Point

"It’s conveniently located near the iconic Sunset Beach, the historic Cape May Lighthouse, and the birdwatcher's paradise of Cape May Point State Park," according to the Asbury Park Press.

New Jersey has such incredible beaches, it's great to see an article highlighting two of them!

5 NJ Lakes And Beaches With The Clearest, Bluest Water According to APP , These 5 Lakes And Beaches Have The Clearest Water In NJ Gallery Credit: Buehler

NJ's Top 20 Beaches For 2025 If you're looking for the perfect Jersey Shore getaway this summer, these are the 20 best beaches at the Jersey Shore, according to American Oceans Gallery Credit: Buehler