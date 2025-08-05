Two New Jersey Beaches Recognized As America’s Best Hidden Treasures For 2025
Top Hidden Beaches In New Jersey Promise A Peaceful Getaway
If you're looking for a more peaceful beach experience without all the noise and large crowds, two New Jersey beaches made the list of the Best Hidden Gems in America.
It's fun and exciting to go where the action is, but sometimes it's nice to just relax and enjoy a little peace and quiet.
If that's more the vibe you're looking for, travel blog Frugal Flyer came out with a list of the most "under the radar" beaches, and you'll be happy to hear there are two in New Jersey!
Read More: The Top Beach in New Jersey for 2025? Voters Have Spoken
Here are the top 10 if you're looking to head out of state this summer:
1. Awahua Beach in Molokai, Hawaii
2. Pa’ako Cove in Makena, Hawaii
3. Gray’s Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii
4. Secret Beach in Brookings, Oregon
5. Shell Key Preserve in Tierra Verde, Florida
6. Red Sand Beach, or Kaihalulu Beach, on Maui, Hawaii
7. Wildcat Beach in Marin County, California
8. Carmel Meadows Beach in Carmel, California
9. Gray Whale Cove Beach in San Mateo County, California
10. Crystal Lake near Barton, Vermont
But if you're looking to stay in-state, here are the two beaches considered the most peaceful in New Jersey.
Two New Jersey Beaches Named Among America’s Best Hidden Gems
#27 - Sedge Island
The Asbury Park Press reports that it's "a unique and environmentally significant area located in Barnegat Bay, off Island Beach State Park, in New Jersey's only Marine Conservation Zone," so you can't just drive up to it.
#30 - Pearl Beach in Cape May Point
"It’s conveniently located near the iconic Sunset Beach, the historic Cape May Lighthouse, and the birdwatcher's paradise of Cape May Point State Park," according to the Asbury Park Press.
New Jersey has such incredible beaches, it's great to see an article highlighting two of them!
