A new report talks about how millennials are upset with their parents, specifically when it comes to helping out with the grandkids.

The problem is they feel like they're not getting much support and they're not happy about it.

This extremely interesting because I recently read another survey that found the average parent relies on 6 people to help raise a child, under the age of 10.

That includes grandparents, aunts and uncles, neighbors and friends.

Even with the assistance, a large percentage of parents would still love to be able to clone themselves.

They also say it would be great to have an even bigger village of people helping out.

The bottom line, parents are seeking more support.

Many don't feel like they're getting much help at all.

Are Grandparents Helping to Raise Their Grandkids?

The report found many grandparents are simply enjoying retirement.

They're busy traveling and spending time with friends, which leaves little time to watch the grandkids.

Watching them every single day is a big commitment.

Of course, if you have young children you can really use the help rather than having to pay thousands and thousands of dollars in childcare.

I completely understand how childcare is so expensive and any help from grandparents would be much appreciated.

On the flip side, you can't blame grandparents for getting out and enjoying their retirement.

After all, they've earned it.