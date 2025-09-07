Managing School Mornings

As parents and children ease back into their weekly morning routines after the long summer break, getting back into the swing of things can be a real challenge.

Between packing lunches, getting outfits ready, finishing up homework, and trying to stay on schedule, mornings can quickly become pretty chaotic for many, especially when everyone has to be out the door and off to work or school.

Get our free mobile app

A recent study found that the stress of back-to-school starts to take its toll on parents pretty early, with stress levels peaking at around 7:16 AM.

That's when parents are trying to juggle everything, helping to get everyone ready, out the door, and on their way, so they can finally get to where they need to be themselves.

Read More: Back-to-School 2025: How Healthy Are School Lunches in New Jersey?

Feeling The Morning Rush? You're Not Alone

Some of the things that set parents back in the morning are trying to convince younger kids to brush their teeth, getting them out of bed, and getting ready themselves.

The study found that the stress starts to ease once the school drop-off is done, with 42% of parents admitting they feel a wave of relief once their children are safely through the school gates.

Photo by CDC on Unsplash Photo by CDC on Unsplash loading...

Hopefully, as the weeks go on, everyone will be able to ease back into their morning routines and mornings won't be so stressful!

The 22 Best Public High Schools in NJ Did your high school make the list of rankings? Gallery Credit: Gianna

Best elementary schools in New Jersey (2024) In November 2024, U.S. News & World Report released its list of the best elementary schools in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia