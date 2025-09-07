Back-to-School In New Jersey: Why Mornings Can Be So Stressful

Back-to-School In New Jersey: Why Mornings Can Be So Stressful

Photo by MChe Lee on Unsplash

Managing School Mornings

As parents and children ease back into their weekly morning routines after the long summer break, getting back into the swing of things can be a real challenge.

Between packing lunches, getting outfits ready, finishing up homework, and trying to stay on schedule, mornings can quickly become pretty chaotic for many, especially when everyone has to be out the door and off to work or school.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app
Photo by Julien L on Unsplash
loading...

A recent study found that the stress of back-to-school starts to take its toll on parents pretty early, with stress levels peaking at around 7:16 AM.

That's when parents are trying to juggle everything, helping to get everyone ready, out the door, and on their way, so they can finally get to where they need to be themselves.

Read More: Back-to-School 2025: How Healthy Are School Lunches in New Jersey?

Photo by Andraz Lazic on Unsplash
loading...

Feeling The Morning Rush? You're Not Alone

Some of the things that set parents back in the morning are trying to convince younger kids to brush their teeth, getting them out of bed, and getting ready themselves.

The study found that the stress starts to ease once the school drop-off is done, with 42% of parents admitting they feel a wave of relief once their children are safely through the school gates.

Photo by CDC on Unsplash
loading...

Hopefully, as the weeks go on, everyone will be able to ease back into their morning routines and mornings won't be so stressful!

The 22 Best Public High Schools in NJ

Did your high school make the list of rankings?

Gallery Credit: Gianna

Best elementary schools in New Jersey (2024)

In November 2024, U.S. News & World Report released its list of the best elementary schools in New Jersey.

Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

NJ DOT Back to School Messages

The New Jersey Department of Transportation has taken a humorous approach to back to school with a series of messages on its electronic highway signs. If you can safely take a picture please email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com or use the chat feature on our free app. Messages provided by the NJ DOT.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Filed Under: New Jersey, shore facebook
Categories: Trending, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM