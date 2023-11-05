The Absolute Best Pancakes In New Jersey Have Been Revealed

There is something about a fluffy, delicious pancake, and like most food items in New Jersey, we have some of the best around.

Photo by Jaqueline Pelzer on Unsplash Photo by Jaqueline Pelzer on Unsplash loading...

But which incredible restaurant has the best pancakes in a state that is world-famous for its amazing breakfasts?

For that answer, we turn to the experts at one of the most well-known and well-respected foodie websites, Lovefood.

Photo by Anna Zaro on Unsplash Photo by Anna Zaro on Unsplash loading...

They searched the nation far and wide to come up with their favorite pancakes in every single state, and their search in New Jersey ended in Brick, Edgewater, Freehold and Englewood Cliffs.

No, these experts didn't choose four different places for the best pancakes in New Jersey, but one amazing place with four awesome locations.

Photo by Sultan Abdulrazzaq on Unsplash Photo by Sultan Abdulrazzaq on Unsplash loading...

The pancake house that received this really nice honor is Brownstone Pancake Factory, and they have four locations in the towns we mentioned above.

And their menu is full of incredible pancake creations. Here are just some of the selections that are going to make your mouth water.

Brick location of Brownstone Pancake Factory (Google Maps) Brick location of Brownstone Pancake Factory (Google Maps) loading...

How about trying the Jersey Chicken and Cheddar Pancakes, or the Berry Sour Bliss pancakes? Or what about the Oreo Cookies Pancakes? Hungry yet?

They also have Pancake Tacos and Pancake wraps on the menu as well. There is definitely something for everyone on this amazing menu, so give them a try soon.

The Most Heavenly Breakfast Spots in Monmouth County Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Top 20 Monmouth County Restaurants For The Most Delicious Pancakes