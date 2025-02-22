"Rise and Shine, It's Pancake Time!"

That's the message front and center on their website, and now this popular pancake place is expanding, opening a second location in Monmouth County this spring.

How does a full stack (7 mini pancakes) topped with fresh strawberries and white chocolate chips sound?

Amazing, right?!

What about a short stack (5 mini pancakes) with Nutella hazelnut spread and fresh fruit?

Or chocolate sauce, graham cracker crumble, toasted marshmallows with whipped cream, and powdered sugar on top!

YUM!!!

"Treat yourself to our warm fluffy golden buttermilk mini pancakes. Paired with decadent specialty toppings, these small-batch butter-encrusted rounds are sure to feel like a cozy hug on a Sunday morning."

Buttermee Pancakes Coming To Long Branch's Pier Village

Buttermee Pancakes is bringing fluffy goodness to Monmouth County with their second location opening at the northern end of Pier Village in Long Branch this spring.

They also have a place on the Asbury Park boardwalk which opened last summer.

It's closed for the season but will reopen at the end of March.

Owner Shanyah Griffith-Rumph told the Asbury Park Press:

"We chose Long Branch because we think Pier Village is absolutely stunning and such a fun place to hang out," she said. "When we first started, Pier Village was on the list of places we wanted to be right behind Asbury. Once the opportunity presented itself, we couldn’t pass it up."



Check out the deliciousness on their website buttermeepancakes.com.

