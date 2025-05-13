The countdown is on! Just a few weeks to go until the 2025 Cowtown Rodeo season begins, and excitement is already in the air!

Cowtown Rodeo Returns This Month

If you've never been to Cowtown Rodeo, definitely add it to your summer bucket list.

It's a night full of thrills the entire family will enjoy!

I have such great memories of going as a kid, and it was even more special bringing my own children to experience New Jersey's only professional weekly rodeo in the state - we all had an absolute blast!

Cowtown Rodeo's Season Opener Is Just Weeks Away

This season marks Cowtown Rodeo's 71st consecutive year, kicking off Memorial Day weekend.

The action begins Saturday, May 24th, with heart-pounding events like bull riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc, bareback, tie down, team roping, and barrel racing.

Tickets are available now, so grab yours and get ready for a fun night out in South Jersey.

There's no bad seat!

Here's what the website says about experiencing the history of what's considered "the best show on dirt."

Started back in 1929, Cowtown Rodeo has stood the test of time... remaining true to our traditions of the Old West and bringing each of you a taste of western ranching that is an integral part of American history. We are the longest running weekly professional rodeo in the USA and we hope you make plans to stop in and visit us in 2025 -- our 71st consecutive year!

Purchase your tickets here for the 2025 season!

Cowtown Rodeo is located at 80 Harding Highway in Pilesgrove.

