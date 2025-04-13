How Well Do You Know The Only U.S. President Ever Born In New Jersey?

Did you know that there has only been one U.S. President who was born in New Jersey?

If you were searching for U.S. Presidents with ties to New Jersey, you'd find two, but only one of them was born in the Garden State.

The Only U.S President Born In New Jersey

The two Presidents of the United States with ties to New Jersey are Woodrow Wilson and Grover Cleveland.

Wilson, who was President from 1913 to 1921, was the governor of New Jersey and before that the president of Princeton University, but he wasn't born in the Garden State.

The only U.S. President born in New Jersey was Grover Cleveland, who served as President from 1885-1889 and from 1893 to 1897.

Cleveland Was The Only President To Serve Non-Consecutive Terms Until Trump

Before Donald Trump, Cleveland was the only President to serve non-consecutive terms.

According to Brittanica, Grover Cleveland was born in Caldwell, New Jersey, on March 18, 1837.

After his father died, he spent years caring for his mother, and in 1863 became the assistant district attorney in Erie County, New York.

Cleveland Was Born And Died In New Jersey

He quickly climbed the ladder to become Buffalo mayor and then Governor of New York before making his rise to the top spot in the country, starting with the 1884 Democratic nomination.

Cleveland was born in New Jersey and died there as well, on June 24, 1908, in Princeton.

Two of the highlights of the Cleveland Presidency were the Interstate Commerce Act and the Dawes General Allotment Act.

