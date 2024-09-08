One Of New Jersey’s Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurants

There is an amazing sushi place in Toms River that may be one of the best-hidden gem restaurants in the state.

Sushi places have been popping up all over New Jersey for the past couple of decades, and some are just better than the rest. We may have just discovered the best one in the whole state.

This Hidden Gem Might Be One Of New Jersey's Best Restaurants

When you search foodie publications for where to find the best sushi in New Jersey, you're most likely going to get a handful of really solid answers.

If you ask the well-respected folks at Eat This, Not That which sushi place is the best one in New Jersey, they will talk about this amazing restaurant called Shumi in Ridgewood, which is an excellent choice.

Photo by Florian Metzner on Unsplash Photo by Florian Metzner on Unsplash loading...

Read More: Monmouth County's Best Sushi

The folks at 24/7 Wall St. also throw their hats in the ring for the great Ridgewood restaurant Shumi.

Experts Differ On New Jersey's Best Sushi Restaurant

However, Daily Meal, one of the premiere foodie websites around, says the best sushi in the Garden State can be found at Kenko in Lincoln Park. The major site Cheapism also thinks Kenko is the place to go.

Get our free mobile app

I think I may have stumbled on the best sushi place in the whole state. If you live on the Jersey Shore, you may already know of this great place. If not, you have to give it a try.

Photo by j on Unsplash Photo by j on Unsplash loading...

Sushi lovers, you have to try Xina Sushi and Oyster Bar in Toms River, for amazing sushi, a great menu, and an overall wonderful experience. You have to put this place on your sushi radar.

Xina is located at 3430 Route 37 East in Toms River, just across the bridge from Seaside Heights. Enjoy!

20 Succulent New Jersey Seafood Restaurants too Sensational Not to Try Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan