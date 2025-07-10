Summertime is the time to satisfy your ice cream craving, and New Jersey has some of the best ice cream shops in the country.

What Is The Oldest Ice Cream Shop In New Jersey?

New Jersey ice cream is a little like New Jersey pizza. You can't get bad ice cream in New Jersey.

But certain ice cream shops need to be spotlighted for different reasons. This time around, we're going to be talking about the oldest ice cream shop in New Jersey.

The folks at Mashed did a nice article focusing on the oldest ice cream shop in each state, and the one from New Jersey has quite a story.

New Jersey's Oldest Ice Cream Shop opened in 1876

There is one ice cream shop that has been scooping happiness for Garden State residents since 1876.

While our nation was celebrating its 100th birthday, brothers William and Pennington Day were opening an ice cream shop that would change the community forever.

Day's Ice Cream opened in Ocean Grove all those years ago, and today it is still thrilling Jersey Shore residents and visitors alike with some of the best ice cream you'll ever try.

Days Ice Cream In Ocean Grove

Just imagine walking into Day and Brothers Ice Cream Saloon in the early 1880s? That's how much history this amazing place has.

If you have never tried this awesome piece of Jersey Shore history, make sure you visit Days this summer. It's located at 48 Pitman Ave. on Auditorium Park in Ocean Grove.

