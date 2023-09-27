Fantastic Burger Joint Is New Jersey’s Oldest Fast Food Restaurant
Here in New Jersey, we take our food very seriously, and we are lucky enough to have some of the best restaurants on the planet right here in the Garden State. But that doesn't mean we are above some good old fast food now and again.
We do not have a ridiculous amount of fast-food restaurants in the Garden State. As a matter of fact, we rank in the lower half of the nation, with only 81 fast-food restaurants per 100,000 people, according to Nice Rx.
But let's be honest. When you pull up to the McDonald's drive-thru, if you don't see 6 cars ahead of you on line, you're a little surprised.
So it's pretty clear we love our fast food, and we love our New Jersey food history, too, so let's combine those and find out which fast-food restaurant is the oldest in New Jersey.
We'll have to bend the definition of fast food a little bit for this one if you're going to agree with what Lovefood says is the oldest fast food joint in the state.
It's no surprise that the place chosen is a hamburger joint, but it's not just any hamburger joint. This one has been around since 1939 and was created for the World's Fair. It has been at its present location since 1946.
We're talking about the amazing and legendary White Manna and its adorable location in Hackensack. You're talking about over 80 years of amazing food and great memories all in one place.
If you have never given them a try, what are you waiting for? There have been 15 U.S. Presidents since it all began for White Manna, so don't you think it's time? They are located at 358 River St. Enjoy!