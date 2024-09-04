When you think about making vacation plans in New Jersey this time of year the shore is usually the destination of choice.

If you're looking to spend a little time outdoors, disconnecting and relaxing, and would rather be away from the beach, this is a great place for you and your family to enjoy.

When you start pricing out a family vacation, especially house rentals, the cost can be extremely overwhelming. That's why one of the best parts about this trip is it's affordable.

At just $70 a day, or $380 for a week...what a great deal! That's nothing compared to what vacations cost when you add in housing and entertainment.

But, it's not just the fact that it's affordable, it sounds amazing!

There's something very appealing about spending time in nature, not attached to the phone or laptop, and truly relaxing.

Plus, another HUGE appeal, there's a winery within walking distance!

Take the trip to Gloucester County where you can "enjoy the pleasures of real camping at New Jersey’s nicest campground."

Welcome to Old Cedar Campground

Unwind in the serene setting of Old Cedar Campground in Monroeville, New Jersey with affordable rates and a range of recreational activities for all ages.

You can rent a cabin, bring your RV, or pitch a tent. You'll be entertained for days!

There's so much to do including a swimming pool, fishing areas, hayrides, playground, miniature golf course, basketball, softball, and local walking trails.

Plus, you're going to LOVE this part! Monroeville Vineyard and Winery is just a short walk away thru the Wine Trail!

Sign me up!

