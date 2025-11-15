New Discount Store Opening Just In Time For Holiday Shopping

A popular discount retailer is expanding in the Garden State with a new location opening very soon in South Jersey.

Talk about perfect timing! Just in time for Thanksgiving and the holiday shopping rush, get ready to start checking things off your list!

You can get a lot done in just one trip, from grocery shopping to picking up some new household supplies. How about a new rug? Or maybe you need some new Christmas decorations. This store has it all!

Get our free mobile app

Ocean State Job Lot Is Opening Soon In Atlantic County

It's the 11th store here in New Jersey and the second in Atlantic County.

Have you ever been? With locations already in Barnegat, Lower Township, Clinton, Deptford, Franklin Park, Freehold Township, Holmdel, Somers Point, South Plainfield, and Sparta, it's great to hear Ocean State Job Lot is continuing to grow.

Read More: Holiday Cheer Starts Early With These Shopping Trends Across New Jersey

Ocean State Job Lot Brings Savings To Mays Landing This Season

According to NJ.com, the grand opening is scheduled for 8 am to noon on Saturday, November 22nd.

The new store is located at Hamilton Commons near ACME in Mays Landing.

"The store took over a 34,120-square-foot space previously occupied by Big Lots at 4215 Black Horse Pike, which is across from the Hamilton Mall."

Happy Shopping!

A Look Inside Grocery Outlet Stores, ‘Extreme Value’ Retailer in NJ Grocery Outlet dubs itself “the nation’s largest extreme value retailer,” since its start in 1946. Founder Jim Read opened the first store by selling military surplus at deep discount prices.

Flash forward to 2025, when the third generation of the Read family has over 400 stores across the nation, including at least nine in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The luckiest lottery stores in New Jersey in 2025 These individual stores sold more than one winning lottery ticket in 2025. And one store had more than all the rest. Based on New Jersey Lottery information as of September. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5