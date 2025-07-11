A trip to the emergency room isn't the kind of getaway you had in mind this summer.

Time at the beach is way more enjoyable than time in the hospital, that's for sure, but emergency rooms across America are seeing a rise in patients this summer.

What's Behind The Rise In Emergency Room Visits?

Tick-related ER visits this month have hit their highest levels since 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One area in New Jersey has been given a bite risk rating of 9 out of 10, among the highest in the state.

Tick Bites Are At Near Record Levels

The threat is highest in the northern section of the state, especially for children under the age of 10 and adults over the age of 70, who are most at risk.

ABC News reports that most people visiting the emergency room have a fever and chills, headaches, fatigue and muscle aches, with some patients developing a rash, which is often associated with Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.

Ticks live in grassy, brushy, or wooded areas, so avoid those areas if you can.

Make sure you check your body and clothes after being outdoors, and also check your pets.

Remember, tick bites can happen year-round, but ticks are especially active during the warmer months.

