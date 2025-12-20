Great news for fashion lovers who want brand-name style without brand-name prices.
A popular discounted luxury clothing retailer is expanding in New Jersey with a new location expected to open in the fall of 2026.
With so many discount stores like Marshalls and TJ Maxx, I'm always on the hunt for a good deal! There's really no need to pay full price for clothes, shoes, and accessories.
And if you're looking for more luxury items, this is a great alternative. Nordstrom's sister brand, Nordstrom Rack, is opening a new location in Burlington County, New Jersey.
Get Ready For Stylish Savings At New Nordstrom Rack In Marlton
NJBIZ reports that the new store will be located at Willow Ridge Plaza in Marlton, near Ulta Beauty, Marshalls, Skechers, Old Navy, Five Below, Rastelli Market Fresh, and more.
Nordstrom Rack Continues To Expand In New Jersey
Nordstrom Rack President Gemma Lionello said in a statement, "We look forward to being a part of the Marlton community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," according to NJBIZ.
If you've never been to Nordstrom Rack before and are looking for those good deals a little closer to home in Monmouth County, one recently opened at Manalapan Commons in Manalapan.
