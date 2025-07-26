Great news if you love a good bargain!

With 11 stores already in the Garden State, I'm loving that this store continues to expand in New Jersey.

Nordstrom Rack Opening New Location In Fall 2026

Current Nordstrom Rack New Jersey Locations

Nordstrom Rack Chimney Rock Bound Brook - 362 Chimney Rock Rd

Nordstrom Rack Towne Place at Garden State Park Cherry Hill - 951 Haddonfield Rd. Nordstrom Rack Crossroads at Eatontown - 231 Highway 35 Nordstrom Rack Mercer Mall Lawrenceville - 3371 US Highway 1 Nordstrom Rack Livingston Center - 530 West Mount Pleasant Avenue

Nordstrom Rack Manalapan Commons - 13 US-9, Space 1A

Nordstrom Rack Bergen Town Center Paramus - 510 Bergen Town Center

Nordstrom Rack Rockaway Commons - 343 Mount Hope Ave Nordstrom Rack Wayne Town Center - 141 State Route 23

ABC27 reports the 24,500 square-foot store will be located in Deptford Town Center in Deptford, Gloucester County.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in New Jersey. It currently operates four Nordstrom stores and nine Nordstrom Rack stores in New Jersey, generating more than 1,600 jobs statewide.

For now, you'll have to visit one of the 9 other locations, with the new store not opening for another year, but hopefully Nordstrom Rack continues to expand in New Jersey, and we can continue to find all those great deals!

