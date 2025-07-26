If You Love A Good Bargain, There’s Some Exciting News For New Jersey Shoppers
Great news if you love a good bargain!
And who doesn't?
Clothing, shoes, accessories, and home goods - all at discounted prices.
You never know what you could find!
It's always so much fun sifting through rack after rack, searching for that perfect item to wear later that night.
With 11 stores already in the Garden State, I'm loving that this store continues to expand in New Jersey.
Nordstrom Rack Opening New Location In Fall 2026
Current Nordstrom Rack New Jersey Locations
Nordstrom Rack Chimney Rock Bound Brook - 362 Chimney Rock Rd
Nordstrom Rack Livingston Center - 530 West Mount Pleasant Avenue
Nordstrom Rack Manalapan Commons - 13 US-9, Space 1A
Nordstrom Rack Bergen Town Center Paramus - 510 Bergen Town Center
ABC27 reports the 24,500 square-foot store will be located in Deptford Town Center in Deptford, Gloucester County.
This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in New Jersey. It currently operates four Nordstrom stores and nine Nordstrom Rack stores in New Jersey, generating more than 1,600 jobs statewide.
For now, you'll have to visit one of the 9 other locations, with the new store not opening for another year, but hopefully Nordstrom Rack continues to expand in New Jersey, and we can continue to find all those great deals!
