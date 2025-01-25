This day was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans of Calico, the Evil Clown of Middletown, as they went about their mindless social media scrolling.

Any Central Jersey1 native and Evil Clown aficionado is certain to follow two accounts: Kevin Smith and the Middletown Facebook Group.

Kevin Smith's Mom Is Pro-Calico

And how delighted were we when we saw Kevin Smith's momma Grace sporting an Evil Clown of Middletown shirt gifted by her son?

We were tickled, friends. How. Freaking. Adorable.

Imagine our horror a few hours later when a rumor appeared on the Middletown Facebook Group claiming Calico was taken down.

Is the Evil Clown of Middletown Moving?

As the self-ascribed chief Evil Clown of Middletown correspondent for Townsquare Media, it was my duty to get to the bottom of this.

The rumor started in response to the appearance of a Circus Wines, Beer & Spirits sign at the Middletown Plaza next to Trader Joe's.

While Circus Wines, Beer & Spirits is indeed moving down the road, the Evil Clown of Middletown isn't going anywhere. Food Circus Executive Vice President Joseph Azzolina Jr., whose email signature proudly showcases Calico, shot down the social media rumors Wednesday.

The Circus Wines, Beer & Spirits store located next to the historic roadside clown will close its doors at the end of the day on Monday, Jan. 27. The new store location in the Middletown Plaza will open on Friday, Jan. 31.

Evil Clown fans and this correspondent can breathe a deep sigh of relief.

1 Don't start with me. Central Jersey is a place and Gov. Phil Murphy clearly needs a re-education about Monmouth County's inclusion in this designation.

