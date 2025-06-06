When foodie experts single out one Italian restaurant as the most beloved in this state, that's a big deal.

New Jersey's Most Beloved Italian Restaurant

There are a few things that Garden State restaurants don't fool around with. At the top of that list is the Italian restaurant.

When a New Jersey resident chooses his or her favorite Italian restaurant, it is done with research, passion, and a flair you won't find in other states.

Trying to name the most beloved Italian restaurant may be difficult in other states, but it's nearly impossible in the Garden State.

Experts' Choice For The Best Italian Restaurant In New Jersey

When the foodie website Foodie Haven took on the task of naming the most beloved Italian restaurant in each state, they must have known New Jersey was going to be one of their biggest challenges.

It's harder in New Jersey because we most likely have the highest number of great Italian restaurants per square mile than any other state.

Despite the Challenges, the article has proclaimed the most beloved New Jersey Italian restaurant, and it's Razza in Jersey City.

One Of The Best Restaurants In Jersey City

At this amazing restaurant, the focus is on their famous and delicious pizza. Their ultimate goal is the perfect pizza, and that is a beautiful goal.

If you haven't tried Razza yet, you might be missing the best in New Jersey, so get there today.

Razza is at 275-277 Grove St. in Jersey City.

