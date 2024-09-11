The Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Predictions For New Jersey

For years, the Old Farmer's Almanac has been predicting weather and this year's winter predictions are out.

Each year our curiosity piques when The predictions for winter weather in New Jersey start to arrive. So, just how bad is it going to be for us?

Old Farmer's Almanac Is A Weather Tradition

First, we have to keep in mind that the Old Farmer's Almanac is a very, very long-range forecast, and is often very general.

But it is also a weather tradition that we love when it gives us the news we want to hear, and we can't stand it when it doesn't.

The first Old Farmer's Almanac was published in 1792, meaning President Washington probably got his weather from it, so there's no lack of experience here.

New Jersey's Winter Weather Predictions

Brace yourself for good news for our area this winter. According to the Almanac, New Jersey is expected to have a mild, dry winter.

Temperatures in our area are expected to be a little milder than usual, which is always welcome news.

As far as snowfall, we should have less than normal, but a dose of snow is expected in late December and late February.

Overall, we are big fans of the Old Farmer's Almanac prediction for our area this winter, but if you want a more detailed, specific, and scientific approach, there is no one better than our Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

For the record, the Old Farmer's Almanac is reportedly accurate approximately 80% of the time, according to them.

