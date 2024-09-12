Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Winter Getaway

Winter is just around the corner and experts say this might be The Garden State's best winter getaway.

Pretty much everyone on the planet knows the Jersey Shore. If you're looking for a great summer destination, there is no better place to go. But what about the winter?

New Jersey Offers Great Winter Getaways As Well

Is there a great place in the Garden State you can go to enjoy a great winter getaway?

We all know that the Jersey Shore folds itself up and shuts itself down for the most part once the cold weather hits.

That makes perfect sense since there's not a whole lot you can do on a beach and boardwalk, no matter how beautiful it is, when it's cloudy and 30 degrees with a wind chill of minus 5.

One Of The Best Resorts In New Jersey

I think you can still have a great time in the winter in a place like Cape May, but that's not the winter getaway that Finance Buzz chose as the best one, however.

They compiled a list of the best winter getaways in each state, and their choice for us is literally at the other end of New Jersey.

The place topping the list for these experts is Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg. Enjoy the day at the spa and eat at one of the most celebrated restaurants in the state, Restaurant La Tour.

They are located at 1 Wild Turkey Way in Hamburg. So, just because the summer sun isn't blaring down on you, it doesn't mean you can't have a great New Jersey winter getaway.

