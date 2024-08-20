These Are New Jersey’s Weirdest Attractions

New Jersey has some amazing attractions, but we also have some weird attractions as well, at least according to some experts.

There is no doubt that weirdness is in the eye of the beholder. What's strange to one person might be enchanting to another.

New Jersey's Weirdest Attraction

There is no state in the nation with more opinions than New Jersey, so the conversation about weird attractions should be an interesting one.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Different sources have pinpointed what they consider to be weird attractions here in the Garden State, and we want to share some of them with you.

The fine folks at Fodor's Travel found some unusual attractions here in the Garden State.

Remember When New Jersey Got Inveade By Space Aliens

One of them is Grover's Mill, the sight of the fictitious alien invasion in Orson Welle's War of the Worlds. New Jersey actor Tom Cruise starred in the movie version.

Grover's Mill Google Maps Grover's Mill Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

They also cited Silverball Museum Arcade, which I think is not weird at all, it's just awesome.

They also mentioned the famous Lucy the Elephant and the nude beach at Gunnison Beach at Gateway National Recreation Area.

New Jersey Has More Weird Attractions Than You Think

As we searched the internet for more weird places in New Jersey, we found a lot of opinions on this topic.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Read More: New Jersey's Hidden Gem Destination

So we boiled it down to the locations we saw mentioned most and we want to see if you agree with what everyone says.

I have to say that I don't agree with all the locations mentioned, but we'll leave it up to you to decide for yourself.

Here are some of the locations experts across the internet think are the weirdest attractions in New Jersey.

New Jersey's Top 5 Weirdest Attractions