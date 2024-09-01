The Best Wedding Venues In New Jersey For Your Dream Day

Planning a dream wedding in New Jersey?

From charming beachfront locations to elegant ballrooms, find your ideal setting by exploring the top wedding venues along the Jersey Shore, chosen by you!

There's so much to do when planning a wedding it can often be overwhelming.

Invitations, flowers, favors, your wedding dress, photographer, videographer, deciding on a DJ or band, the rings, the list goes on and on!

And of course one of the biggest decisions is choosing the perfect wedding venue!

There's much to consider including your budget, location, and how many guests will attend.

Are you looking for a formal, rustic, or beachfront wedding?

One of the best things about getting married in New Jersey, there are plenty of wedding venues. However, that can also make your decision that much harder. There are so many choices!

Sometimes hearing recommendations from others can help you in your decision making.

I recently asked on social media, "What's the best Jersey Shore wedding venue?" and so many of you responded. Here's what you said.

The Best Jersey Shore Wedding Venues, According to You

1.) Clarks Landing Yacht Club, Point Pleasant


2.) The Breakers, Spring Lake

3.) Crystal Point Yacht Club, Point Pleasant

4.) Shadowbrook at Shrewsbury

5.) The Mill Lakeside Manor, Spring Lake Heights

6.) Evermoore Manor, West Creek


Here are some more gorgeous wedding venues in South Jersey.

