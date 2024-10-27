This Is New Jersey&#8217;s Weirdest Top Walmart Purchase

This Is New Jersey’s Weirdest Top Walmart Purchase

One of New Jersey's favorite places to shop is Walmart, but you might be surprised at the top item we purchase there.

A trip to Walmart means the widest variety of items from every department, and it truly is one-stop shopping for many GardenState residents.

New Jersey's Top Walmart Purchase (Sort Of)

But the top items we purchase at Walmart are not vegetables,  t-shirts, or toys. It's not even video games or school supplies.

The great folks at Reader's Digest have determined that we buy more pool salt than anything else when we shop at Walmart.

With all those amazing big-screen TVs and the wide selection of electronics, we pick pool salt.

Top Weird Items From Other States

Around the country, the top items in other states varied. Here are some examples.

California - Protein Powder

Colorado - Peanut M&M's

Maine - Brownie Mix

Missouri - Life Savers

North Carolina - Mayonnaise

North Dakota - Watermelon Flavored Gum

We know there was a little twist on this list, and that is fun, but did you ever wonder what the top items at Walmart are?

According to Ecom Circles, you'd probably be able to guess most of them. Toys are at the top of the list.

Baby care items, pet supplies, and beauty supplies are close behind. Video games and pillows are both on the list as well.

