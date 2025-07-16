If you’ve walked through a Walmart lately and thought it seemed more locked down than ever, you’re definitely not wrong. Shoplifting has gotten so bad at some locations that stores are trying just about anything to stop people from sneaking out with stuff they didn’t pay for.

It’s not just the usual small items anymore, either. People have been known to walk right out the door with electronics, and even full carts of groceries. People have figured out tricks like swapping barcodes or using fake receipts, which makes it even tougher for employees to catch.

Walmart Pulls 1st Quarter Earnings Estimates As Tariffs Upend Economic Forecasting Getty Images loading...

How Far Is Walmart Going to Stop Theft?

Because of all this, Walmart has been stepping up their game big time. You’ve probably seen more security guards hanging around, especially near the doors. Some stores even have cops on standby during busy hours. But that’s just the start.

A lot of Walmarts are putting more and more stuff under lock and key. You might have to press a button and wait for someone to come unlock the deodorant or laundry pods. The other day I had to wait for 15 minutes for an associate to get four AA batteries. Feels a bit awkward, right? But the company says it’s worth it to stop shoplifters from grabbing armfuls and disappearing into the parking lot.

Some stores are also rolling out high-tech cameras and sensors that track exactly what goes into your cart and compare it to what you scan at checkout. It sounds kinda futuristic, but it’s all in an effort to cut down on losses.

Walmart Announces Layoffs Of Some Corporate Staff Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: Some NJ Walmarts Are Restricting Cash Purchases - Learn More

Why It Matters for Everyone

All this shoplifting doesn’t just hurt Walmart. It trickles down to shoppers. Stores have to raise prices to make up for stolen goods, and honest customers end up footing the bill. Plus, employees deal with way more stress having to confront would-be thieves.

This video shows the lengths a Hamilton, NJ Walmart is going to thwart would-be shoplifters.

You see an associate help a customer get a stick of deodorant that is locked away. She retrieves the item, but before giving it to the customer, she puts it in a lock box. Razors and other high-priced items are often on the shelves, already locked away. Apparently, that's not enough anymore. Have you seen this at your local Walmart?

👇KEEP GOING: You need to know these critical Walmart intercom codes for your safety. 👇

Walmart Intercom Codes You Need to Know Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan