Even though New Jersey has seen an overall drop in crime in recent years, some communities are still facing serious challenges. Murder, aggravated assault, and other violence remain a concern for specific areas, even as statewide numbers show improvement.

Get our free mobile app

Analysis of FBI data highlights which places continue to see higher rates of violent crime, as well as those where the numbers have climbed the most over the past five years. The findings offer a detailed look at how crime trends have shifted across the state.

Photo by Lacie Cueto on Unsplash Photo by Lacie Cueto on Unsplash loading...

What Counts as Violent Crime

The FBI’s definition of violent crime covers the most serious offenses, including murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. Property crimes like burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft are also tracked separately but often studied alongside violent crime to understand the bigger picture.

According to the report, New Jersey saw a 4.2 percent decline in violent crime, while the number of murders dropped by 4.3 percent during the same time. These are encouraging signs, suggesting that efforts to stop crime are working.

Photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash Photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash loading...

READ MORE: These Are New Jersey's Most Dangerous Towns

A Closer Look at the Trends

However, the story remains complicated. From 2011 to 2016, the total number of violent crimes in the state rose by just under 1.4 percent. That means while some years have seen significant drops, other years have experienced enough increases to offset that progress.

What causes an increase in violent crime? Experts say factors like economic shifts, policing strategies, and community programs all play a role in these numbers.

While some of these rankings may be surprising, remember that they don't define towns. They are just a statistic in the overall picture.