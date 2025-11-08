A Large Percentage Of Workers Aren’t Using Vacation Days

If you made it through the summer without taking a single vacation day and don't plan on taking any time off during the holidays, you're not alone.

A new study reveals that many employees are skipping their paid time off altogether.

Get our free mobile app

https://943thepoint.com/tags/vacation/ https://943thepoint.com/tags/vacation/ loading...

Read More: Lidl Thanksgiving Bundle 2025: New Jersey Stores Slash Prices Again

Dreaming about getting away to relax and unplug for a week, but keep putting it off. It's starting to feel like it might just stay a dream.

Even though nearly 82% of workers get paid time off, a large percentage aren't using it.

According to a new report from FlexJobs.com, 23 percent of U.S. workers didn’t use any of their paid time off over the past year.

And it doesn't even have to be this elaborate vacation, even though that clear water looks extremely inviting.

Many people aren't taking ANY days off, not even a simple rest day to catch up on sleep, because they've been going nonstop for months, or a day off to get a little holiday shopping done.

The reason workers aren't using their PTO days doesn't have to do with money; it's the workload!

Top Reasons Employees Avoid Taking Time Off

According to the report, the reasons include:

43% say their workload is too heavy to justify time away

34% don’t have enough paid time off

30% fear falling behind

29% feel guilty or pressured to appear committed

19% say their employer doesn’t clearly support taking time off

9 Fabulous Stops for a Fall Road Trip from North Jersey to the Jersey Shore

The 10 Coziest, Warm, Fall Restaurants at the Jersey Shore