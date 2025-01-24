New Jersey Is Among The States With The Most Unapproachable Locals

According to a recent article, New Jersey has some of the most unapproachable locals in America.

Before we react and immediately prove their point, let's hear what they say about New Jersey locals.

New Jersey Locals Are Among The Least Approachable Locals In America

The report cites data from Insurance Navy, saying that we rank high in rudeness and can be unwelcoming.

The report that ranks the states comes from Country Adventures and places New Jersey in the #4 spot on the list of the most unapproachable locals in America.

Before I spend some time defending my beloved Garden State neighbors, I want to let you know that three states are more unapproachable than ours.

Here Are The States with Locals Less Approachable Than New Jersey

They are Massachusetts (#3), California (#2), and New York (#1), and we thank them for keeping New Jersey out of the top spot.

Here are the reasons I completely disagree with the contention that we are unapproachable.

#1 - It's based more on geography and reputation than anything else. We live near and are associated with, the state that is #1 on the list. We are not New York.

#2 - The flood of tourists during our summer season is intense, and for a small state, geographically, it's a lot to handle. And I think we do it well.

#3 - Our "attitude" is misunderstood. We're busy, so we want to get to the point. When you tell us what you need, we'll give you the shirts off our backs.

I hope our defense of the fine people of New Jersey makes you feel better about all this.

