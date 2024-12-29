The Dirty Truth! New Jersey’s Trashiest Towns Revealed

I work hard to trying to shine the spotlight on the good sides of New Jersey.

After all, there is constant bad publicity and jabs at the Garden State.

The reality is that Jersey is a beautiful and diverse state with a lot to offer.

While it might not be the first destination that comes to mind for many travelers, there are many good things to explore in New Jersey.

One of the things that outsiders need to realize is that Jersey is full of natural beauty.

We're talking stunning beaches, scenic parks, and forests. There's a lot to discover.

New Jersey also has an incredible cultural scene.

The state has a rich history and is home to museums, art galleries, and theaters showcasing the best art and culture.

The Newark Museum of Art is a must-visit destination for art lovers. The Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank hosts some of the state's most exciting music and theater performances.

And we can't forget the food. New Jersey is famous for its diners, serving classic American comfort food 24/7.

If you're looking for a more high-end experience, tons of five-star restaurants are booked solid.

As in any state, some areas aren't the best.

Lifestyle website Road Snacks came up with its list of New Jersey's trashiest towns.

What about the criteria? This is what Road Snacks based its findings on.

These are the places in New Jersey with the most drug-addicted, violent, welfare-receiving populations.

Some of these top 10 are shocking, frankly.

The Trashiest Towns in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan