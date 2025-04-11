These Are Your Top New Jersey Towns For Summer Memories

We asked New Jersey residents to name the town that brings back the most summer memories, and the results are in.

It's always fun to think back to all the great memories you have from childhood, and if you grew up in New Jersey, many of those memories happened in the summer.

Summer Memories At The Jersey Shore

We thought it would be interesting to find out which New Jersey towns brought back the most summer memories for Garden State residents.

So, we asked you on several social media platforms and my radio show to name the New Jersey town that had the most summer memories for you.

We're happy to report that dozens of towns in the Garden State are home to some of your best childhood summer memories.

Which New Jersey Town Brings Back The Summer Memories?

And so many different towns were named, we decided to narrow it down to the Top 5 New Jersey Towns For Summer Memories.

As we all reminisce about summers at the Jersey Shore, let's take a look at the 5 towns that got more of your votes than any others.

So, here they are, just the way you voted for them. The top 5 New Jersey towns for summer memories.

#5 Lavallette - There are so many great memories in this memorable Ocean County town.



#4 Wildwood - The Wildwoods have offered families a high level of summer fun for generations.

#3 Stone Harbor - The quiet charm of Stone Harbor has been a favorite for New Jersey residents for years.

#2 Long Beach Island - In the summer, it becomes a little piece of heaven for all who visit.

#1 Seaside Heights - All the history and all the great summer memories for many New Jersey residents happened here.



We hope your favorite New Jersey summer town made the list. And here's more good news. We can start making more Jersey Shore summer memories in a few weeks.

