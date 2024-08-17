Which New Jersey Towns Are Seeing The Most Lantern Flies?

For the past few summers in New Jersey, spotted lanternflies were all anyone could talk about. So which New Jersey towns are getting hit hard this summer?

We turned the calendar from July to August here in the Garden State, and it dawned on me that I have done a lot less swatting of lantern flies this summer than the past two.

Where Are The Spotted Lantern Flies In New Jersey?

I began to wonder if any towns were still getting hit hard by the pretty yet pesky bugs.

We asked on several New Jersey social media platforms which New Jersey towns were still having a problem, and the results may surprise you.

Most people who responded said they have had little or no interaction with the spotted lantern fly this summer, and that's a good thing, but not everyone.

Based on your replies it looks like our endless dedication to destroying spotted lantern flies has paid off. Here are some of the comments we got from all over New Jersey.

Could we have put the spotted lantern fly in the New Jersey history books? We’re not sure the war is over in the Garden State, but the battle of Summer 2024 goes in the win column for the humans. Let’s hope it stays that way.

It makes sense that we shouldn't put our guard, or our swatters, shoes, or whatever we use to eliminate the beautiful but very destructive little bugs.

