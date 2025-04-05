A Beautiful New Jersey Suburb Will Be Featured on HGTV

One of New Jersey's adorable towns is going to be featured on one of the most popular HGTV shows.

If you're a fan of the HGTV show House Hunters, don't be surprised when you see a New Jersey town in the spotlight.

New Jersey Town Spotlighted on HGTV

According to The Record Bergen County, the gang from House Hunters is going to be focusing their attention on the town of Ridgewood.

The Bergen County town will be in the spotlight of an upcoming episode as the stars of the show help a couple settle in the adorable suburb.

The episode will be named "Roots In Ridgewood", and it promises to be a good one. The couple's names are Mindee and Matthew.

House Hunters Episode Spotlights Ridgewood

For the record, it's Episode 8 of Season 259 of the very popular HGTV show, and the episode is coming up soon.

If you want to see this episode of House Hunters, it's on HGTV tonight (4/2) at 10:00 PM, so don't miss it.

House Hunters is a show that has had an incredible run. As hard as this is to believe, the first episode of this wildly popular show was on September 30, 1999.

That means HGTV fans have been loving this show for over a quarter century, and tonight the spotlight lands in the Garden State, in lovely Ridgewood.

We hope it's a good episode, and we wish good luck to Mindee and Matthew.

