One Small New Jersey Town Makes Happiest American Towns List

One New Jersey town made a recent list of the 50 happiest and healthiest places to live in America, and you won't guess which one.

Many social media outlets have recently told us that New Jersey is one of the happiest states in America.

Which New Jersey Town Is Among The Happiest And Healthiest In America?

So, when a major website released the list of the 50 happiest places to live in America, we thought the Garden State would be well represented.

We were represented, but not as well-represented as we originally thought. Only one New Jersey town made the list. And it's not any of the towns you'd probably guess.

The list was compiled by the website Top 5, and despite its name, the list was 50 towns deep, but only one was a New Jersey town.

New Jersey's Happiest And Healthiest Town Is None Of The Usual Suspects

If you're thinking Cape May, Spring Lake, Jersey City, or even Atlantic City those would be common guesses, but not even close for this list.

To find the Garden State town that made the 50 happiest places to live list, we travel to Morris County to congratulate the adorable town of Madison.

If you're looking for an awesome town for a day trip in New Jersey, Maison is perfect for you.

The site says that education is the cornerstone of this town, and that's always a strong cornerstone that says a lot about a town.

