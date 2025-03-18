The New Jersey Town Experts Say Should Be In A Hallmark Movie

There is one town in New Jersey that travel experts say should be in a Hallmark movie. Do you think you know which one it is?

A recent article by a major travel website pinpointed 20 towns all over America that they thought should be in a Hallmark movie, which is high praise.

Can You Name The New Jersey Town That Is Perfect For A Hallmark Movie?

The travel website is Probe The Globe, and we are happy to announce that a town in New Jersey made the list.

This beloved Garden State town joins amazing towns like Bar Harbor, Maine; Mystic, Connecticut; and Carmel-By-The-Sea, California on this prestigious list.

It's a beloved and historic New Jersey town. Of course, we're talking about the amazing town of Cape May.

Cape May Is A Hallmark Town If There Ever Was One

It's not difficult to imagine the Hallmark movie that would feature a couple falling in love walking hand in hand on the beaches of Cape May, possibly with the Angel of the Sea in the background.

Or maybe a Christmas movie with the same couple drinking hot chocolate while window-shopping at Washington Street Mall?

Cape May is the perfect town for a Hallmark movie. So much so, we wondered if there ever was a Hallmark movie set in Cape May.

We did find out that one Hallmark movie, Christmas at the Golden Dragon, was partially filmed in Cape May, but the story was set in the Midwest.

We can't wait for a Hallmark movie set in Cape May. It would be perfect!

