New Jersey Town Named Among America’s Best For A Family Vacation

If you are looking for a great place for a family vacation, experts say one New Jersey town is among the best in America.

With the warm weather fast approaching, many families are looking for the perfect destination for this year's family vacation.

Amazing New Jersey Town Is A Great Family Vacation Destination

There are so many choices all over America, but recently, a website has narrowed the search down for you.

The folks at the website Islands have put together a list of the best cities in America for a family vacation, and one of New Jersey's most beloved towns is on that list.

It's quite an honor for this Garden State gem to be mentioned on the same list that features destinations for travelers all over the world like Philadelphia, New York, San Diego, and Sedona.

This Is The New Jersey Town Every Family Wants To Vacation In

So, which New Jersey town gets this impressive honor? Of course, it's one of New Jersey's most famous vacation destinations, Cape May.

The entire list contained only 15 towns or cities, making it very exclusive. Some other cities to make the list include Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

The locations were chosen by reviewing affordability, activities, and reviews, among other criteria.

If you're from New Jersey, you know that Cape May offers an incredible vacation opportunity for families, with a beautiful beach and boardwalk, plus amazing dining options and plenty of shopping.

Congratulations to the legendary New Jersey town of Cape May for being honored as one of the best destinations in America for a family vacation.

